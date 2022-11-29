UrduPoint.com

Seven Day Polio Vaccination Campaign Concludes In Larkana

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LRKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The seven-day anti-polio drives launched to administer OPV drops to children, under the age of five years, successfully concluded on Sunday.

District Health Officer Larkana Dr. Syed Attar Ali Shah told newsmen on Monday evening that 890 mobile teams were engaged to visit houses and administered Polio drops to the children and during the campaign more than 306,850 children were given anti-polio drops.

He also said the mobile teams also visited rain/flood-affected areas, remote and far-flung areas throughout the Larkana district, and administered Oral Police Vaccines (OPV) to the children.

Besides, he said there were 90 fixed vaccination centers and 90 transit points in Larkana, Dokri, Ratodero, Bakrani of Larkana district for the purpose.

The DHO regretted that a negative propaganda campaign had been launched against Oral Polio Vaccines (OPV).

He said the polio eradication drive was in a decisive phase in the entire Talukas of Larkana district and therefore a coordination strategy by the authorities, donor agencies, and health professionals is required.

He said due to continuous efforts considerable progress was made in the eradication of polio from a majority of the countries in the world, adding that it was a big achievement in the human context as millions of children have been saved from becoming disabled through polio vaccines.

He said due to coordinated efforts polio cases had been reduced in the country.

Regarding the contribution of the health officials in the districts, he said they were doing a great job and the people of the district cooperated with Health officials.

He called upon the people to bring their youngsters of up to five years of age for the administration of OPV to the centers set up in their respective areas.

He urged parents to administer polio drops to their children in every anti-polio drive for the success of the campaign started for the complete eradication of poliovirus.

