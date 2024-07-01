Seven day polio vaccination campaign kicks off in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The special anti-polio campaign began in Rawalpindi on Monday targeting 8,86,877 children under 5 years age for vaccination. The seven days exclusive campaign is a culminative development decided after the presence of polio viruses reported two weeks ago.

Punjab Polio program head, Khizer Afzal has announced that the campaign will be organized in 5 districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Muzaffargarh.

During the campaign, more than 45 lakh children will be given drops. Khizer Afzal, in a statement said that the campaign has been organized after the presence of polio virus. 32000 polio workers will perform duties during the campaign which will last for 7 days in Lahore and Rawalpindi, and for 5 days in remaining districts, he said.

Khizer reiterated for all-out efforts to eradicate the polio virus from the province.

In Rawalpindi, 4000 vaccination teams have been deployed for the campaign. According to Dr. Ejaz CEO Health, refusal and non-attended cases would be covered on the same day. In a brief interaction with APP here on Monday, he informed that 245 Union Council Monitoring Officers (UCMOs) and 870 area in-charges have been appointed for Rawalpindi district campaign.

Moreover, 3675 mobile teams deployed, 330 fixed points and 163 transit points have been established, he said.

Dr. Ejaz urged parents not to listen to rumors, and support polio workers who, he said were our heroes.