Seven Day Polio Vaccination Campaign Kicks Off In Rawalpindi
Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The special anti-polio campaign began in Rawalpindi on Monday targeting 8,86,877 children under 5 years age for vaccination. The seven days exclusive campaign is a culminative development decided after the presence of polio viruses reported two weeks ago.
Punjab Polio program head, Khizer Afzal has announced that the campaign will be organized in 5 districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Lodhran and Muzaffargarh.
During the campaign, more than 45 lakh children will be given drops. Khizer Afzal, in a statement said that the campaign has been organized after the presence of polio virus. 32000 polio workers will perform duties during the campaign which will last for 7 days in Lahore and Rawalpindi, and for 5 days in remaining districts, he said.
Khizer reiterated for all-out efforts to eradicate the polio virus from the province.
In Rawalpindi, 4000 vaccination teams have been deployed for the campaign. According to Dr. Ejaz CEO Health, refusal and non-attended cases would be covered on the same day. In a brief interaction with APP here on Monday, he informed that 245 Union Council Monitoring Officers (UCMOs) and 870 area in-charges have been appointed for Rawalpindi district campaign.
Moreover, 3675 mobile teams deployed, 330 fixed points and 163 transit points have been established, he said.
Dr. Ejaz urged parents not to listen to rumors, and support polio workers who, he said were our heroes.
Recent Stories
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free medical clinic inaugurated10 seconds ago
-
Man injured by robber's shoot10 minutes ago
-
Robbers looted gold ornaments, mobile phones20 minutes ago
-
Various uplift projects to be launched in Bahawalpur: MPA30 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 833 kg drugs in seven operations40 minutes ago
-
BOI launches new business facilitation centre1 hour ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers2 hours ago
-
Indian troops martyred 12 Kashmiris in June2 hours ago
-
Monsoon rains to enter Islamabad, other cities this week: DG2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 324,300 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
Seven Jail staffers arrested for allegedly facilitating escape of 19 inmates in Rawalakot2 hours ago