Seven-day Polio Vaccination Campaign To Launch Across Balochistan On Monday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) A province-wide anti-polio campaign will kick off across Balochistan on May 26 (Monday) aiming to immunize over 2.66 million children under the age of five, announced Inam-ul-Haq, Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Balochistan.
In a statement issued to the media, Inam-ul-Haq said that the seven-day campaign is a vital step in the ongoing fight against poliovirus, which remains a threat in the region due to recent detections of cases and environmental samples testing positive for the virus. He urged parents to ensure their children are vaccinated, warning that failure to do so could result in lifelong disability.
As part of the campaign, children will also receive Vitamin A supplements, which help strengthen immunity and reduce the risk of illness. Inam-ul-Haq emphasized that all preparations have been finalized, and teams are fully mobilized across urban and remote areas of the province.
A total of 11,659 teams will be deployed during the campaign, including 9,129 mobile teams, 958 fixed-site teams, and 586 teams at transit points such as bus stands and railway stations. The campaign’s success, he stressed, depends heavily on community support.
He called on civil society members, teachers, and religious leaders to play their part in raising awareness and encouraging families to participate.
In addition to polio vaccination, Inam-ul-Haq reminded parents about the importance of routine immunization, which protects children from 12 vaccine-preventable diseases, including measles, tuberculosis, hepatitis B, and diphtheria. He encouraged parents to visit their nearest health center to ensure their children receive all scheduled vaccines on time.
"Protecting children’s health is a shared responsibility," he said. "Every missed child puts all children at risk."
