UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven-day Tree Plantation Drive Kicks Off

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:21 PM

Seven-day tree plantation drive kicks off

Seven-day tree plantation drive "Plant for Pakistan" was kicked off here across the division on the directive of Punjab government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Seven-day tree plantation drive "Plant for Pakistan" was kicked off here across the division on the directive of Punjab government.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu along with MPAs Waseem Khan Badozai, Sabeen Gul and Qasim Langah officially launched the campaign here Thursday. While addressing, the commissioner said the drive was in full swing as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that it was initiated to overcome environmental pollution.

He said that over 33900 plants would be distributed free of cost through 31 points that were set up across the division.

He said 460, 000 saplings would be planted until end of monsoon season.

Around 1830 ready trees would be imbedded around Qasim Bagh Fort and surrounding areas, he said.

The commissioner said 250 trees would be rooted at Qaswar Gerdezi road, 75 around Zakriya Park, 7000 at Southern by-pass and 4000 at northern by-pass. He appealed public departments to play cohesive role for succeeding the campaign.

On the occasion,DC Amir Khatak and a large number of civil society members were present in the official ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Civil Society Road Bagh (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 30 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

9 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

9 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

9 minutes ago

NAB takes Maryam Nawaz into custody

9 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur orders security steps on 14th ..

9 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.