Seven-day tree plantation drive kicks off

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Seven-day tree plantation drive "Plant for Pakistan" was kicked off here across the division on the directive of Punjab government.

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu along with MPAs Waseem Khan Badozai, Sabeen Gul and Qasim Langah officially launched the campaign here Thursday. While addressing, the commissioner said the drive was in full swing as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that it was initiated to overcome environmental pollution.

He said that over 33900 plants would be distributed free of cost through 31 points that were set up across the division.

He said 460, 000 saplings would be planted until end of monsoon season.

Around 1830 ready trees would be imbedded around Qasim Bagh Fort and surrounding areas, he said.

The commissioner said 250 trees would be rooted at Qaswar Gerdezi road, 75 around Zakriya Park, 7000 at Southern by-pass and 4000 at northern by-pass. He appealed public departments to play cohesive role for succeeding the campaign.

On the occasion,DC Amir Khatak and a large number of civil society members were present in the official ceremony.