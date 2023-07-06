Open Menu

Seven-day Ultimatum To Move Cattle Out Of City

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Seven-day ultimatum to move cattle out of city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Thursday gave a seven-day ultimatum to the cattle pens owners to shift their milch animals outside the city immediately.

He made it clear that after the deadline, an indiscriminate operation would be carried out against them. He issued these orders while chairing a meeting at his office in which Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Tariq Proya and other officers concerned were present.

The commissioner said an operation should be conducted against the illegal buffalo farms as they were a cause of dengue spread apart from making areas dirty. He said that the threat of dengue was looming so all dengue larvae hotspots should be destroyed.

He directed the chief officer Municipal Corporation to establish communication with the revenue department and police for holding a joint operation against illegal cattle pens in the city areas.

