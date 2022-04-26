UrduPoint.com

Seven Dead, 1,063 Injured In 1,004 Accidents In Punjab

Published April 26, 2022

Seven dead, 1,063 injured in 1,004 accidents in Punjab

At least seven people were killed and 1,063 injured in 1004 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :At least seven people were killed and 1,063 injured in 1004 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The analysis showed that 524 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 101 pedestrians, and 445 passengers were among the victims of the traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 281 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 296 people placing the provincial Capital top of the list followed by 85 Faisalabad in with 89 victims and third Multan with 66 accidents and 67 victims.

According to data, 872 motorcycles, 65 auto-rickshaws, 109 cars, 32 vans, 16 buses, 29 trucksand 112 other types of auto vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

