Seven Dead, 1,100 Injured In Punjab

Sat 20th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 1,100 others injured in 1058 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Rescue-1122 report.

As many as 654 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals while 439 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

Further, the analysis showed that 444 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 175 pedestrians, and 481 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 255 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 241 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 85 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Multan with 67 accidents and 68 victims.

According to the data 863 motorbikes, 141 auto-rickshaws, 115 motorcars, 46 vans, 13 passenger buses, 33 trucks and 111 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

