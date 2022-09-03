Seven dead, 1,129 injured in road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), more known as Rescue-1122, responded to 1,063 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab districts during the last 24 hours and saved hundreds of lives by providing them first aid on the spot and shifting them to hospitals.

In these accidents, seven people died while 1,129 others were injured. Out of those, 622 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, while 507 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesperson here on Saturday.

The majority accidents involved motorbikes. The data analysis showed that 546 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 147 pedestrians and 443 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 272 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 299 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 90 victims, and at third Multan with 69 accidents and 75 victims.