Seven Dead, 1,174 Injured In 1,100 Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2022 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :At least seven people were killed and 1,174 others sustained injures in 1,100 road traffic crashes in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 634 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 540 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 on Tuesday.

Further, the analysis showed that 564 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians, and 481 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 281 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 288 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 74 Multan in with 81 victims and at third Faisalabad with 71 accidents and 81 victims.

According to the data, 975 motorbikes, 106 auto-rickshaws, 110 motorcars, 29 vans, 17 passenger buses, 37 trucks and 99 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

