Seven dead, 22 injured in trains collision

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as seven persons died and 22 got injured when Akbar Express collided into a freight train near Sadiqabad, some 220 kilometers from here Thursday morning.

According to the rescue sources, the freight train was stationed near Vilhar railway crossing when Akbar Express going from Lahore to Quetta collided into it.

As a result, four bogies of the passenger train got affected and two of them got sidetracked.

Some seven people died and 22 have got injured.The rescue operation is underway. Hydraulic cutters were used to remove bodies from train.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sadiqabad and Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan.