UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Dead, 22 Injured In Trains Collision

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:20 AM

Seven dead, 22 injured in trains collision

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :As many as seven persons died and 22 got injured when Akbar Express collided into a freight train near Sadiqabad, some 220 kilometers from here Thursday morning.

According to the rescue sources, the freight train was stationed near Vilhar railway crossing when Akbar Express going from Lahore to Quetta collided into it.

As a result, four bogies of the passenger train got affected and two of them got sidetracked.

Some seven people died and 22 have got injured.The rescue operation is underway. Hydraulic cutters were used to remove bodies from train.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sadiqabad and Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Quetta Died Rahim Yar Khan Sadiqabad From

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms its commitment to tackling linkages ..

6 hours ago

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

9 hours ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

9 hours ago

'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting ..

8 hours ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

9 hours ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.