Seven Dead, 840 Injured In 787 Road Accidents In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 840 others injured in 787 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Rescue-1122 report.

As many as 504 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 331with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

The statistics showed that 172 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 160 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 52 in Multan with 53 victims and at third Faisalabad with 48 accidents and 63 victims.

According to the data, 647 motorbikes, 131 auto-rickshaws, 80 motorcars, 26 vans, 09 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 104 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

