Seven dead, 846 injured in 819 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :At least seven persons were killed and 846 injured in 819 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs seven people died, whereas 846 were injured. Out of this, 462 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 384 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 356 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 122 pedestrians, and 375 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 207 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 209 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 78 victims and at third Multan with 58 RTCs and 57 victims.

According to the data 660 motorbikes, 116 auto-rickshaws, 106 motorcars, 33 vans,5 passenger buses, 27 trucks and 110 other types of auto vehicles and slow-movingcarts were involved in these road traffic accidents.