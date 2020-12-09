UrduPoint.com
Seven Dead, 863 Injured In 802 Road Traffic Crashes In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Seven dead, 863 injured in 802 road traffic crashes in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :At least seven persons killed and 863 were injured in 802 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 519 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 344 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 326 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians, and 415 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 205 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 208 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 61 in Faisalabad with 68 victims and at third Gujranwala with 55 RTCs and 61 victims.

According to the data 682 motorbikes, 110 auto-rickshaws, 73 motorcars, 20 vans, 7 passengerbuses, 25 trucks and 114 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved inthese road traffic accidents.

