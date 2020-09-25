UrduPoint.com
Seven Dead, 963 Injured In 869 Accidents In Punjab

Fri 25th September 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :At least seven people were killed while 963 injured in 869 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 357 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 138 pedestrians and 475 passengers were among the victims of accidents.

The statistics show that 172 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 169 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 87 victims and at third Gujranwala with 64 accidents and 70 victims.

According to the data, 772 motorcycles, 115 rickshaws, 66 cars, 25 vans, ninebuses, 17 trucks and 113 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involvedin the accidents.

