Seven Dead, Eight Injured Brought To SMBB Trauma Center
Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:15 PM
Seven bodies, including four terrorists , a policeman and two civilians have been brought to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre, Civil Hospital Karachi from Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that came under attack allegedly by BLF early in the day, confirmed the police surgeon Dr Qarrar Abbasi on Monday morning
Along with the bodies, eight injured were also shifted to the facility and are being provided with necessaryded medical assistance.