Seven Dead, Three Injured In Mall Fire In Karachi: Dr. Nosheen

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Seven dead, three injured in mall fire in Karachi: Dr. Nosheen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Deputy Director of the Accident and Emergency Department of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Dr. Nosheen Rauf has said that seven people were dead and three others injured were brought to the hospital as a result of the fire incident that occurred in a shopping mall, located at Rashid Minhas Road of the metropolis.

She said that the ages of the dead and injured persons ranged between 22 and 43.

She confirmed in a list that all dead and injured were male.

