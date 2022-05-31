Seven dead,1,029 injured in 952 accidents in Punjab

At least seven people were killed and 1,029 injured in 952 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :At least seven people were killed and 1,029 injured in 952 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 495 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 124 pedestrians and 417 passengers were among the victims of traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 261 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 291 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 71 Multan with 67 victims and third Gujranwala with 67 accidents and 63 victims.

According to data, 836 motorcycles, 79 rickshaws, 97 cars, 24 vans, 11 passenger buses,30 trucks and 65 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.