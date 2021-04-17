Seven deaths, 673 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Sindh

As many as 673 new cases of Coronavirus were detected in Sindh while seven more patients lost their lives taking the tally of COVID related deaths in the province to 4,551

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement issued here on Saturday, has said that 673 new cases of Coronavirus were detected when 12,022 tests were conducted raising the tally to 272,196 while the current detection rate stood at 5.6 percent.

The CM said that 3,462,158 tests have been conducted so far, against which 272,196 were diagnosed positive, of them 95.6 percent or 260,122 patients recovered, including 330 overnight.

Currently 7,523 patients were under treatment, Shah said adding that, of them 7,143 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 370 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 343 patients was stated to be critical, of them 43 have shifted to ventilators.

Sharing district wise data, the CM said that Hyderabad has 99 new cases, Jamshoro 20, Sukkur 16, Badin and Larkana 12 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 11, Ghotki 10, Dadu 9, Thatta 8, Sanghar 7, Qamber, Matiari and Tando Muhammad Khan 6 each, Mirpurkhas 5, Sujawal and Umerkot 4 each, Kashmore, Khairpur, NausheroFeroze and Tando Allahyar 3 each, Jacbobabad 2 and Shikarpur one.

Karachi has 408 new cases, of them 290 were in the district East, 67 in South, 25 in Malir and 16 in Central while West and Korangi districts had 5 new cases each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOP issued by the government owing to severity of the third wave of the contagion.