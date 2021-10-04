UrduPoint.com

Seven Decades Of Pakistan, Argentina Ties Growing Into Meaningful Partnership: FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said the 70 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Argentina would grow into a more meaningful partnership with cooperation in challenging areas including climate change and environmental protection.

The foreign minister expressed these views at a ceremony held at the capital's Argentina Park, where he planted seven trees to mark the similar number of decades of Pak-Argentina relations.

Argentina's ambassador Leopoldo Francisco Sahores, Federal Minister Syed Fakhar Imam, State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and other officials were present.

FM Qureshi said strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Argentina over the last 70 years was a sign of "mutual trust, respect and cooperation".

He mentioned that Pakistan was facing the threat of climate change as the country with immense water resources could become water scarce.

In these circumstances, he said, tree plantation was the most important strategy for Pakistan to overcome the challenge.

Qureshi said the institutional mechanism was playing an important role in strengthening bilateral relations, while the joint commission was working towards promoting trade between the two countries.

He mentioned that during the last meeting held between the two sides on May 20, 2021, it was agreed to form a joint working group on agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information technology and industrial sectors to further enhance economic cooperation.

The foreign minister expressed satisfaction over the setting up of Pak-Argentina Joint business Council to enhance business-to-business interaction.

He said the Pakistan-Argentina friendship groups in Pakistan's parliament was a sign of the stable parliamentary relations.

He said a polo match between Pakistan and Argentina would be held in Lahore on December 4 to mark the 70 years of relations.

The ambassador of Argentina also addressed the event and expressed satisfaction over the development of bilateral diplomatic relations over the past seven decades.

