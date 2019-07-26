Seven Deputy Superintendent Jail reshuffled in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here Friday reshuffled seven Deputy Superintendents Jail and posted them at different prison.

In a notification issued by KP Home Department, Deputy Superintendent Sub-Jail Charssadda Muhammad Riaz has been transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent Central Jail Mardan while Saud Ahmed from Mardan to Sub-Jail Dir Upper.

Similarly, Hashmatullah from Sub-Jail Dir Upper transferred and posted in Central Jail Mardan, Ameenul Haq from Mardan to Kohat, Tahir Shahbaz Khan Wazir from Kohat to Buner, Najam Hussain Abbassi from Karak to Judicial Lockup Nowshera and Falak Sher from Judicial Lockup Nowshera to Central Jail Karak, the notification concluded.