Seven development schemes to be completed in Uch Sharif under CDP

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as seven development schemes are underway in Uch Sharif under Community Development Programme in order to uplift the area and facilitate the residents.

This was told by MPA Makhdoom Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gilani while talking to people of his constituency at his residence in Uch Sharif, some 80 kilometres from here.

He said that the schemes would be completed with a cost of Rs102.113 million whereas, Rs 89 million have already been spent on these projects.

He said that four schemes of construction and up-gradation of roads were being completed with Rs51.91 million. He said that one scheme of Public Health Engineering has been completed with a cost of Rs 28.24 million.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was interested in the development of the area to provide them relief and facilities.

He said the visiting persons that work on the undergoing schemes was being completed with pace and high quality of work is being maintained.