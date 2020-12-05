Seven Die, 11 Injured In Van,Trailer Collision
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 10:23 PM
NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :At least seven people died when a passenger van collided with a trailer here at Nizampur Road on Saturday.
Rescue sources said a passenger van was heading to Nizampur from Khairabad collided head on with a trailer on Nizampur Road.
As a result seven people were killed and eleven sustained injuries.
Rescue 1122 officials shifted the dead and injured to hospital.
The passenger van was badly damaged in the incident.