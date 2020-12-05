Seven die, 11 injured in van,Trailer collision

UrduPoint.com
NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :At least seven people died when a passenger van collided with a trailer here at Nizampur Road on Saturday.

Rescue sources said a passenger van was heading to Nizampur from Khairabad collided head on with a trailer on Nizampur Road.

As a result seven people were killed and eleven sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The passenger van was badly damaged in the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

