Seven die, 11 injured in van,Trailer collision

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :At least seven people died when a passenger van collided with a trailer here at Nizampur Road on Saturday.

Rescue sources said a passenger van was heading to Nizampur from Khairabad collided head on with a trailer on Nizampur Road.

As a result seven people were killed and eleven sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The passenger van was badly damaged in the incident.