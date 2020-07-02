UrduPoint.com
Seven Die As Passenger Jeep Fell Into Ravine

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:14 PM

At least seven people have died and seven others were critically injured Thursday when a passenger jeep plunged into a deep gorge at village Sairi Lora Circle Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :At least seven people have died and seven others were critically injured Thursday when a passenger jeep plunged into a deep gorge at village Sairi Lora Circle Abbottabad.

In the area of Lora Police Station, a passenger jeep No-104 which was heading towards Lora from village Channali plunged into a hundred feet deep ravine at Sairi village resulting 7 people including two women and two children died at the spot while seven other passengers sustained critical injuries.

Five injured were declared as critical and two of them were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

Locals and Lora police have recovered the injured and dead bodies from the gorge snd shited them to Lora hospital for treatment.

