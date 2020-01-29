UrduPoint.com
Seven Die, Five Injure As Roof Collapsed In Bajaur

Wed 29th January 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Seven persons have been died and five others received injuries as roof of a house collapsed due to rain at Mamond area of Bajaur district on Wednesday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Nawagai, Habibullah Khan Wazir, the family members of Baz Muhammad were sitting at a room of their house when the roof suddenly caved in due to incessant rain burying the inmates under the debris. As a result seven persons of the family died and five others got injured.

The deceased were identified as Hina daughter of Attaullah, Zaid son of Attaullah, Aasia daughter Attaullah, Huzaifa, Anis son of Tayyab, Ismail son of Ejaz and Habib son of Ejaz.

The injured were identified as Hanifullah son of Baz Muhammad, Nazahat daughter of Ejaz, Laila daughter of Baz Muhammad, Zainab daughter of Aashiq and Rehana daughter of Aashiq.

Soon after the incident, local people rushed to the site and carried rescue operation. The injured were rushed to district Headquarter Hospital Khar.

