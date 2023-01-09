Seven Die, Several Injured In Killa Saifullah Bus- Truck Collision
Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :At least seven people died and several others received injuries in a collision between a passenger coach and a truck on National Highway near Killa Saifullah district on Sunday night.
According to Levies sources, the passenger coach carrying commuters was on its way when it hit a truck that was coming from the opposite direction due to overspeedingAs a result, seven people died and several others suffered wounds.
The bodies and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The treatment of the injured started in the hospital. Further investigation was underway.