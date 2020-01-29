UrduPoint.com
Seven Died, 5 Injured As Roof Caves In At Bajore

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:45 PM

Seven died, 5 injured as roof caves in at Bajore

At least seven children were killed and five others injured as roof of a house caved in at Badaan area of tehsil Mamond some 25 kilometers from Khaar town of district Bajaur, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :At least seven children were killed and five others injured as roof of a house caved in at Badaan area of tehsil Mamond some 25 kilometers from Khaar town of district Bajaur, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

The roof of a house owned by Baz Muhammad collapsed early morning during overnight downpour, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.

As a result, seven children died and five injured. All of them were, reportedly sleeping in the room.

Rescue teams started rescue operation and shifted the deads and the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Khaar.

