Seven died in Karachi coaster accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) At least seven passengers were killed, including three women and three children, while many others suffered serious injuries in Karachi, a tv channel and police reported on Sunday.

According to details, an ill-fated coaster carrying more than 40 people suddenly collided with a trailer, resulting in the deaths of seven passengers, including three children who died on the spot; four others succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, and several others sustained serious injuries.

The rescue team rushed to the site to shift the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

The children deceased were identified as Sakeen, Zeenar and Kinza while three others included Qadeer, Sughra, Saadia and a dead woman yet to be identified, a rescue official said.

Further investigations are underway.