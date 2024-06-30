Seven Died In Karachi Coaster Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) At least seven passengers were killed, including three women and three children, while many others suffered serious injuries in Karachi, a tv channel and police reported on Sunday.
According to details, an ill-fated coaster carrying more than 40 people suddenly collided with a trailer, resulting in the deaths of seven passengers, including three children who died on the spot; four others succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, and several others sustained serious injuries.
The rescue team rushed to the site to shift the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.
The children deceased were identified as Sakeen, Zeenar and Kinza while three others included Qadeer, Sughra, Saadia and a dead woman yet to be identified, a rescue official said.
Further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ITP intensifies action against smoke emitting vehicles23 seconds ago
-
BISP makes payments to 117,340 registered beneficiaries in Sargodha29 seconds ago
-
Extensive anti-drug awareness campaigns stressed for protection of youths10 minutes ago
-
DC calls for emergency measures against dengue in ICT10 minutes ago
-
Police intensify crackdown on drug-peddlers11 minutes ago
-
PCP Chairman expresses unwavering commitment to supporting journalists21 minutes ago
-
Training of PTC members completed in state-run schools of KP31 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to ensure peaceful Muharram in Kohat40 minutes ago
-
Thieves drove away eight small animals in car in two incidents41 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for working tirelessly towards fostering dialogue, promoting mutual respect1 hour ago
-
Supremacy of Parliament cornerstone of strengthening democracy1 hour ago
-
SDPO seeks people’s cooperation for peaceful conduct of Muharram1 hour ago