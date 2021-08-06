UrduPoint.com

Seven Dispensaries To Be Upgraded At Cost Of Rs 85 Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Seven dispensaries to be upgraded at cost of Rs 85 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Seven dispensaries in Rawalpindi city and Cantonment areas would be upgraded at the cost of Rs 85 million, said Incharge Planning and Development District Health Authority Zohaib Mazhar here on Friday.

Giving details of the project, Mazhar told APP that seven dispensaries including four in city Union councils, UC- 42, UC-43, UC-44, UC-45 and three in RCB areas include wards 2,3 and 5 would be upgraded in order to reduce the load on government hospitals.

He informed that the Divisional Development Committee headed by Commissioner Rawalpindi had approved the up-gradation of dispensaries in the constituency of NA-60.

The incharge said the provision of adequate health services to the people was the top priority of the Punjab Government while the health department was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in the district and would use all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

/395

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi All Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million NA-60

Recent Stories

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

28 minutes ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

51 minutes ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

58 minutes ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

1 hour ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

53 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors ..

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.