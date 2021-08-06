Seven dispensaries to be upgraded at cost of Rs 85 mln

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Seven dispensaries in Rawalpindi city and Cantonment areas would be upgraded at the cost of Rs 85 million, said Incharge Planning and Development District Health Authority Zohaib Mazhar here on Friday.

Giving details of the project, Mazhar told APP that seven dispensaries including four in city Union councils, UC- 42, UC-43, UC-44, UC-45 and three in RCB areas include wards 2,3 and 5 would be upgraded in order to reduce the load on government hospitals.

He informed that the Divisional Development Committee headed by Commissioner Rawalpindi had approved the up-gradation of dispensaries in the constituency of NA-60.

The incharge said the provision of adequate health services to the people was the top priority of the Punjab Government while the health department was determined to upgrade the existing health facilities in the district and would use all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.

