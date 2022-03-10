Seven Distilleries unearthed in Kacha area

Kacha Police on Thursday launched a mega crackdown against winemakers and suppliers to curb crime in the Kacha area and claimed to expose seven distilleries operating during the crackdown and recover 1,278 liters of liquor

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Kacha Police on Thursday launched a mega crackdown against winemakers and suppliers to curb crime in the Kacha area and claimed to expose seven distilleries operating during the crackdown and recover 1,278 liters of liquor.

According to the police spokesperson, a crackdown was started against drug dealers on the special instructions of DPO Rajanpur.

Police recovered seven distilleries, empty bottles, fake labels, and other materials from the scene.

However, drug dealers managed to escape from the scene, police sources added.

Cases have been registered against unknown drug dealers and raids were being conducted to arrest them.