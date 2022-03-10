UrduPoint.com

Seven Distilleries Unearthed In Kacha Area

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Seven Distilleries unearthed in Kacha area

Kacha Police on Thursday launched a mega crackdown against winemakers and suppliers to curb crime in the Kacha area and claimed to expose seven distilleries operating during the crackdown and recover 1,278 liters of liquor

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Kacha Police on Thursday launched a mega crackdown against winemakers and suppliers to curb crime in the Kacha area and claimed to expose seven distilleries operating during the crackdown and recover 1,278 liters of liquor.

According to the police spokesperson, a crackdown was started against drug dealers on the special instructions of DPO Rajanpur.

Police recovered seven distilleries, empty bottles, fake labels, and other materials from the scene.

However, drug dealers managed to escape from the scene, police sources added.

Cases have been registered against unknown drug dealers and raids were being conducted to arrest them.

Related Topics

Police Rajanpur From

Recent Stories

10-yr vision being chalked out to make higher educ ..

10-yr vision being chalked out to make higher education more compatible: Kamran ..

2 minutes ago
 Another golden day for Austrian golden boy Aigner ..

Another golden day for Austrian golden boy Aigner at Winter Paralympics

2 minutes ago
 “Kanpain tang rahi hain ” becomes top trend

“Kanpain tang rahi hain ” becomes top trend

26 minutes ago
 Samsung x TECNO Collab for RGBW Technology for Cam ..

Samsung x TECNO Collab for RGBW Technology for Camon 19

30 minutes ago
 CSs, IGPs directed to eradicate menace of terroris ..

CSs, IGPs directed to eradicate menace of terrorism, terrorists: Rasheed

18 minutes ago
 Kite seller held, 800 kites confiscated

Kite seller held, 800 kites confiscated

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>