Seven districts of KP affected from torrential rains, floods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as seven districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa were affected from recent floods and torrential rains including worst hit Karak.

Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) officials told APP that Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Lower Chitral, Haripur, Karak and Hangu were affected by the recent flash floods and torrential rains.

In Karak, six persons including three male, a woman and two children died and 18 houses were either partially or completely destroyed.

Similarly, five houses were completely destroyed and 11 partially damaged in Mardan.

The official said that two houses were partially damaged in Swabi, one in Nowshera, four each in Chitral and Haripur and one in Hangu.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister's adviser for political and public affairs Engr Amir Muqam has recently visited Chitral and Swabi district and inspected relief operations. He directed National Highway Authority and other concerned departments to expedite work on damaged infrastructure.