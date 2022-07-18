UrduPoint.com

Seven Districts Of KP Affected From Torrential Rains, Floods

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Seven districts of KP affected from torrential rains, floods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as seven districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa were affected from recent floods and torrential rains including worst hit Karak.

Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) officials told APP that Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Lower Chitral, Haripur, Karak and Hangu were affected by the recent flash floods and torrential rains.

In Karak, six persons including three male, a woman and two children died and 18 houses were either partially or completely destroyed.

Similarly, five houses were completely destroyed and 11 partially damaged in Mardan.

The official said that two houses were partially damaged in Swabi, one in Nowshera, four each in Chitral and Haripur and one in Hangu.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister's adviser for political and public affairs Engr Amir Muqam has recently visited Chitral and Swabi district and inspected relief operations. He directed National Highway Authority and other concerned departments to expedite work on damaged infrastructure.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Amir Muqam Died Hangu Male Mardan Nowshera Chitral Haripur Karak Swabi NHA Women From Rains

Recent Stories

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by- ..

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by-elections: Nawaz Sharif

58 minutes ago
 PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring ..

PML-N sets bright democratic tradition by ensuring free, fair election: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 ..

PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 seats in Punjab by-polls

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th July 2022

4 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of t ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of the Jeddah Security and Develop ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.