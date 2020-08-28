Seven drowned in flash flood, three dead bodies recovered

Seven people Friday drowned in a Nullah at village Sazeen of Upper Kohistan when a flash flood destroyed 17 houses and a mosque in the area

UPPER KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Seven people Friday drowned in a Nullah at village Sazeen of Upper Kohistan when a flash flood destroyed 17 houses and a mosque in the area.

According to official sources, a flash flood destroyed the 17 mud houses and a mosque of village Sazeen in Upper Kohistan, due to which, 7 people drowned in the Nullah, while three dead bodies had been recovered.

Locals and police have continued search operation for the remaining four bodies of ill-fated villagers.Due to heavy rain and land sliding, the people involved in rescue operation were facing serious problems, they added.

The sources said continuous torrential rain in all over Hazara division triggered flash flood which destroyed dozens of houses, roads and thoroughfares and land sliding also blocked Karakoram Highway (KKH) at several places from Mansehra to Kohistan districts.