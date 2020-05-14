UrduPoint.com
Seven Drug Dealers Arrested, 9.230 Kg Hashish Recovered In Sargodha

Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:22 PM

Police have arrested seven drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested seven drug dealers and recovered narcotics from them.

According to police spokesman during A continued drive against drug pushers and criminals on Thursday teams of different police stations have conducted raids at various places in their jurisdictions and arrested 7 accused recovering 9.

230Kg hashish, 2 riffle 444 bore, 2 pistol 30 bore and 1 gun 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Bilal Ahmed, Mohsin, Saleem, Arshad, Ahmed Hayyat, Ahmed Khan and Muhammad Sarfraz. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

