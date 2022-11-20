UrduPoint.com

Seven Drug Dealers Arrested During Raid

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Seven drug dealers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested seven drug dealers and recovered more than 07 kg drugs from their possession during operation here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Jatali police recovered 1.3 kg drugs from Nosheen.

Similarly, Chontra police arrested Ehsan and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession.

While, New Town police held Faizan and recovered 1.8 kg from his custody.

Murree police recovered 1.3 kg drugs from Sajawal. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan appreciated the performance of police teams said action against drug dealers and liquor suppliers will be accelerated.The arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence, he added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Progress Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

12 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.