Seven drug dealers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested seven drug dealers and recovered more than 07 kg drugs from their possession during operation here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Jatali police recovered 1.3 kg drugs from Nosheen.

Similarly, Chontra police arrested Ehsan and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession.

While, New Town police held Faizan and recovered 1.8 kg from his custody.

Murree police recovered 1.3 kg drugs from Sajawal. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan appreciated the performance of police teams said action against drug dealers and liquor suppliers will be accelerated.The arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence, he added.