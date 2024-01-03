Seven drug dealers arrested, more than 09 kg drugs recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Police have arrested seven drug dealers and recovered more than 09 kg of drugs from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held Adnan and recovered more than 02 kg of drugs from his possession 2.1 kg of drugs was recovered from Ghaffar while 1.3 kg of drugs was recovered from Danish and the same police recovered 1.5 kg of drugs from Shahid and 560 grams of charas was recovered from Rahmat.

Similarly, Taxila police recovered 1.

6 kg of drugs from Jaffar while the same police recovered 560 grams of charas from Maryam.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams and said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with solid evidence and will be punished.

He made it clear that strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal businesses.