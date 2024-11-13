Seven drug dealers arrested with over five kg charras

Rawalpindi police while conducting different operations managed to arrest seven drug dealers and recovered over five kg charras, said a Police spokesman on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi police while conducting different operations managed to arrest seven drug dealers and recovered over five kg charras, said a Police spokesman on Wednesday.

He informed that Bani, Race Course, Saddar Wah and Jatli police arrested Waseem, Tanveer, Sameer, Imran, Umair, Faisal and Sohail and recovered a total of over five kg charras and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are under process.

He said City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the officers concerned to take strict action in accordance with the law against drug dealers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers.

APP/azh