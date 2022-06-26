Seven drug dealers held during crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested seven drug dealers, liquor suppliers and recovered 3.2 kg drugs from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During the course of action, Waris Khan police arrested Yasrib and 1.7 kg drugs recovered from his possession. Similarly, Dhamyal police held Wasim and recovered 250 grams of charas from his custody.

Following operation, Naseerabad police arrested Phillip and recovered 11 liters of liquor from his possession.

Chakri police arrested Kabul and recovered 10 liters of liquor from his possession, while Dhamyal police arrested two persons Abrar and Farrukh, 04 bottles of liquor were recovered from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs said crackdowns on drug dealers and liquor suppliers would be continued.