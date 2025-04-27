Seven drug dealers, liquor supplier held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Police have arrested seven drug dealers and liquor suppliers and recovered drugs, liquor from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Taxila Police recovered 550 grams of hashish from Shakeel.

Similarly, Chaklala Police recovered 520 grams of hashish from Tayyab.

While, Ratta Amral Police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Gul Faraz.

Following operation, New Town Police recovered 08 liters of liquor from Riaz.

Meanwhile, the Race Course Police recovered 06 liters of liquor from Asad and 07 liters of liquor from Kashif while 08 liters of liquor was also recovered from Faisal.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that eradicating the scourge of drugs and liquor was the top priority for which all steps are being taken.