Seven Drug Dealers, Liquor Supplier Held
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Police have arrested seven drug dealers and liquor suppliers and recovered drugs, liquor from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, Taxila Police recovered 550 grams of hashish from Shakeel.
Similarly, Chaklala Police recovered 520 grams of hashish from Tayyab.
While, Ratta Amral Police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Gul Faraz.
Following operation, New Town Police recovered 08 liters of liquor from Riaz.
Meanwhile, the Race Course Police recovered 06 liters of liquor from Asad and 07 liters of liquor from Kashif while 08 liters of liquor was also recovered from Faisal.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that eradicating the scourge of drugs and liquor was the top priority for which all steps are being taken.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security forces foil infiltration attempt, killed 54 Khawarij terrorists: ISPR27 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, China can collaborate on feature, animation films: Azma57 seconds ago
-
Seven drug dealers, liquor supplier held59 seconds ago
-
Rescue firefighters extinguish mountain-fire near Darra Adam Khel11 minutes ago
-
4 arrested over aerial firing at Mehndi function11 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference for Senator Taj Haider to be held on Monday11 minutes ago
-
GCWUS welcomes new Student Council with enthusiasm11 minutes ago
-
CM grieved at girl's death11 minutes ago
-
CM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Iran port blast11 minutes ago
-
CM meets delegation of World Liberty Organisation11 minutes ago
-
PHA organises Punjab Industrial Expo at Global Village11 minutes ago
-
Wind of political change starts in KP; India can't stop Pak waters unilaterally: Engr Amir Muqam21 minutes ago