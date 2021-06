(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The district police have arrested seven drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

A police spokesman said those arrested were identified as Babar, Shahid, Gulzar, Shamim Ali, Zulfiqar, Abdul Qayyum and Shamas Din.

The police recovered 25 litres of liquor and 5kg hashish from the accused.

