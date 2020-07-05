Seven drug peddlers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

Police said on Sunday said that the teams of different police stations conducted operation against drug pushers at their jurisdiction and arrested seven accused, recovered 6.

240 kg hashish, 810 kg opium and 2 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

They were identified as-- Muhammad Irfan, Saffdar Ali, Ahsan, Muhammad Zahid, Zahoor Ahmed, Sajid Ali and Sultan. Police registered separate cases and started investigations.