UrduPoint.com

Seven Drug Peddlers Arrested; Cache Of Drugs Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Seven drug peddlers arrested; cache of drugs recovered

The police on Monday arrested seven drug-peddlers from various areas in the city during a crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Monday arrested seven drug-peddlers from various areas in the city during a crackdown.

A police team under supervision of SP Sadar headed by SHO Golra and officials raided different locations and arrested two drug-peddlers identified as Adnan and Hameed Khan and recovered 1480 gram heroin from their possession, said a news release.

Similarly, a police team of Tarnol police station headed by SHO along with officials arrested a drug-peddler Wahid Ullah and recovered 1110 hashish.

Karachi Company police arrested two accused Dawood Khan and Adnan Ghuraiz and recovered 60 gram heroin, 40 gram Ice and 201 gram hashish from their possession.

Shams colony police arrested an accused Kayi Oda alwatni and recovered 14 bottles wine from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Ajmal Khan and recovered 120 gram hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against the accused, further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Company From

Recent Stories

Beijing 2022 builds platform for cultural exchange ..

Beijing 2022 builds platform for cultural exchanges, mutual understanding: SCO S ..

4 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

5 minutes ago
 Two bothers killed in road mishap

Two bothers killed in road mishap

5 minutes ago
 PTEA demands continuation of DDT incentive

PTEA demands continuation of DDT incentive

5 minutes ago
 PM defers summery to increase fuel prices: Gill

PM defers summery to increase fuel prices: Gill

9 minutes ago
 Estonian Prime Minister Urges Germany to Provide M ..

Estonian Prime Minister Urges Germany to Provide Military Support to Ukraine

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>