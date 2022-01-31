Seven drug peddlers arrested; cache of drugs recovered

The police on Monday arrested seven drug-peddlers from various areas in the city during a crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Monday arrested seven drug-peddlers from various areas in the city during a crackdown.

A police team under supervision of SP Sadar headed by SHO Golra and officials raided different locations and arrested two drug-peddlers identified as Adnan and Hameed Khan and recovered 1480 gram heroin from their possession, said a news release.

Similarly, a police team of Tarnol police station headed by SHO along with officials arrested a drug-peddler Wahid Ullah and recovered 1110 hashish.

Karachi Company police arrested two accused Dawood Khan and Adnan Ghuraiz and recovered 60 gram heroin, 40 gram Ice and 201 gram hashish from their possession.

Shams colony police arrested an accused Kayi Oda alwatni and recovered 14 bottles wine from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Ajmal Khan and recovered 120 gram hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against the accused, further investigation is underway.