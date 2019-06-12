UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Drug Peddlers Arrested In Operation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:20 PM

Seven drug peddlers arrested in operation

Police arrested seven accused in a search and strike operation against the drug peddlers in the district and recovered drugs from their possession here on Wednesday

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Police arrested seven accused in a search and strike operation against the drug peddlers in the district and recovered drugs from their possession here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, police, on a tip off, raided different areas including Khanpur bus station, Mir Muhammad ladla area and arrested seven accused.

As many as, 207 liters liquor, two revolvers of 30 bore with rounds were recovered from their possession.

Police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Khanpur From

Recent Stories

NATO Defense Ministers to Meet in Brussels in Late ..

3 minutes ago

Pak 100-2 in 18.2 overs

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in G ..

23 minutes ago

Egypt Gives Life Sentences to 32 People for Plans ..

3 minutes ago

SpaceX Confirms Successful Deployment of 3 Arctic ..

3 minutes ago

Moldovan Foreign Minister-Designate Recalls Ambass ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.