Seven drug peddlers arrested in operation

(@imziishan)

Police arrested seven accused in a search and strike operation against the drug peddlers in the district and recovered drugs from their possession here on Wednesday

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Police arrested seven accused in a search and strike operation against the drug peddlers in the district and recovered drugs from their possession here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, police, on a tip off, raided different areas including Khanpur bus station, Mir Muhammad ladla area and arrested seven accused.

As many as, 207 liters liquor, two revolvers of 30 bore with rounds were recovered from their possession.

Police have registered a case.