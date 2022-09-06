UrduPoint.com

Seven Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police during an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Tuesday arrested seven accused besides recovering over 6 kg narcotics and 10 litres liquor from their possession.

The police spokesperson said that Patriata police held Khizer Hayat for having 2500 grams charras while Murree police seized Amir with 1200 grams hashish.

Likewise, the Airport police arrested a female drug peddler identified as Ayesha and recovered 1500 grams hashish.

Naseerabad, Taxila, Gujar Khan and Civil Lines police nabbed Suleman with 220 grams hashish, Amin with 440 grams hashish, Azhar Mehmood for having 210 grams hashish and Haroon for carrying 10 liters liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases had been registered against all suspects while further investigations were underway.

The Divisional Superintendent of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Murree Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Taxila All From Airport

Recent Stories

Boris Johnson bows out as Liz Truss will assume of ..

Boris Johnson bows out as Liz Truss will assume office of British PM today

7 minutes ago
 Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia Cup 2022 today

46 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right kn ..

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right knee

1 hour ago
 Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din ..

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

2 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in ..

2 hours ago
 Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Memb ..

Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Member States to Exchange Ideas an ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.