Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police during an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Tuesday arrested seven accused besides recovering over 6 kg narcotics and 10 litres liquor from their possession.

The police spokesperson said that Patriata police held Khizer Hayat for having 2500 grams charras while Murree police seized Amir with 1200 grams hashish.

Likewise, the Airport police arrested a female drug peddler identified as Ayesha and recovered 1500 grams hashish.

Naseerabad, Taxila, Gujar Khan and Civil Lines police nabbed Suleman with 220 grams hashish, Amin with 440 grams hashish, Azhar Mehmood for having 210 grams hashish and Haroon for carrying 10 liters liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases had been registered against all suspects while further investigations were underway.

The Divisional Superintendent of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.