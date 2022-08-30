Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liquor recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Tuesday arrested seven accused besides, recovering over six kg narcotics from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Banni, Pirwadhai and Patriata police rounded up Faisal for having 2140 grams charras, Gulraiz with 1560 grams charras and Amir with 2200 grams charras.

Similarly, Sadiqabad police held Abdul Aziz with 120 grams charras and Cantt police netted Saleem ur Rehman for having 220 grams charras. Bani police nabbed Khurram for having 10 liters liquor while Airport police arrested Bilal with five liters liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.