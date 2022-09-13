Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers on Tuesday arrested seven accused besides recovering 1250 grams charras and 29 liters liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Sadiqabad, Murree, Kotli Sattian, and Kahuta police arrested Abdul Rafih, Junaid, Hussain, Gulfam Ashraf, Hafeez, Aurangzaib and Talat on recovery of 1250 grams charras and 29 liters liquor.

The spokesperson said that separate cases have been registered against all suspects while further investigations are underway.

Divisional Superintendents of Police directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations and drug peddlers and bootleggers, he added.