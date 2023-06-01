Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

The Rawalpindi police, in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders here on Thursday arrested seven accused, besides recovering over 2,700 grams of charras, five liters of liquor, two 30-bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi police, in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders here on Thursday arrested seven accused, besides recovering over 2,700 grams of charras, five liters of liquor, two 30-bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral police held Shehzad with 400 grams of charras while Westridge police rounded up Sohaib for having 1,100 grams of charras.

Naseerabad police arrested Nayab for possessing 540 grams of charras and recovered five liters of liquor from the possession of Daniyal.

Whereas, Airport police netted Hafeez for carrying 660 grams of charras.

Meanwhile, Waris Khan and Kahuta police in their raids arrested Arsland and Asim Zahoor for having two 30-bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations was underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, the spokesman added.