Seven Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested seven accused besides recovering charras, liquor, weapons and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Taxila police held Shehbaz for having 1200 grams charras. New Town police in their operation managed to net Abdul Hameed for having 600 grams charras and Saddam for carrying 140 grams charras.
Jatli police rounded up Afaq with a liquor bottle while Dhamial police netted an accused namely Akhtar and recovered a liquor bottle.
Chakri police conducted a raid and arrested Gulbaz for possessing a Kalashnikov.
Gujar Khan police also netted an accused namely Tasawar with a 30 bore pistol.
Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
Recent Stories
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speedy truck kills pedestrian20 seconds ago
-
DPO directs officials to make Green Pakistan Project successful25 seconds ago
-
Governor greets UET students for academic success41 seconds ago
-
Traffic police rally to proliferate awareness on traffic rules45 seconds ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches e-portal to receive applications for permits to host Iftar at Grand Mosque11 minutes ago
-
Neighbour arrested for robbery; 11 tola gold ornaments recovered11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal voices concern over missing of 14 fishermen11 minutes ago
-
Azma terms propaganda related to Sargodha Institute of Cardiology as baseless21 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain cold, partly cloudy in most parts of KP21 minutes ago
-
Man held for threatening father to death31 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio campaign continues on fifth day41 minutes ago
-
Fauzia Waqar pays tribute to “unwavering commitment” of Pakistani women50 minutes ago