Seven Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested seven accused besides recovering charras, liquor, weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Taxila police held Shehbaz for having 1200 grams charras. New Town police in their operation managed to net Abdul Hameed for having 600 grams charras and Saddam for carrying 140 grams charras.

Jatli police rounded up Afaq with a liquor bottle while Dhamial police netted an accused namely Akhtar and recovered a liquor bottle.

Chakri police conducted a raid and arrested Gulbaz for possessing a Kalashnikov.

Gujar Khan police also netted an accused namely Tasawar with a 30 bore pistol.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

