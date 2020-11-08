Seven drug peddlers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Police arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said on Sunday that during ongoing drive against drug pushers,the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas of their jurisdiction and arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered 3.

140 kg hashish, 250 litres of liquor and a pistol 30 bore from them.

They were identified as-- Muhammad Fiaz,Naeem Akhter,Ashraf,Waqas Maseeh,Kashif, Dilawar Maseeh and Shoaib Ali. Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.