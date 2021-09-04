Seven drug peddlers held

Police on Saturday arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

On a tip-off,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested seven drug pushers and recovered 3.

420kg hashish, 50 litres liquor and one pistol from them.

The accused were identified as-- Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Zeeshan, Bilal Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Zulfiqar Ali and Nasir.

Separate cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.