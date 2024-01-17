Seven Drug-peddlers Held
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The district police held seven drug-peddlers and seized contraband from them, here on Wednesday.
A police report said that Gulfishan Colony police post arrested two drug-peddlers, who were identified as Jabbar alias Soni and Samuel Amjad. Police recovered 3kg hashish and 120 grams of heroin.
Samanabad police nabbed drug-pusher Saood with 1.50kg hashish from Muzaffar Colony and Abdul Khalid from Chak No 215-RB with 1.50kg hashish.
Mansoorabad police apprehended a wine supplier Atif from Jhumra Road and recovered 7 litres of liquor, while two other accused Khuram and Atif were held with 10 litres of liquor.
All the accused were sent behind bars after registration of separate cases against them.
