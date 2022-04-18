UrduPoint.com

Seven Drug Peddlers Held In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 02:06 PM

Police on Monday arrested seven drug pushers and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Monday arrested seven drug pushers and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested seven accused and recovered 1.

4 kg opium, 20 litres liquor and 4 pistols 30-bore from them.

They were identified as-- Rabnawaz, Zaigham Abbas, Fiyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Khan,Hamza, Samiullah and Shoukat.

Cases were registered against the accused.

